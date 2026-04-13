Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Poised to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven (undisclosed) is expected to play against the Flyers on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Stankoven will see time on the first line and top power-play unit after missing Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah. He has 21 goals and 21 assists in 79 outings this campaign.
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