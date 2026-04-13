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Stankoven (undisclosed) is expected to play against the Flyers on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stankoven will see time on the first line and top power-play unit after missing Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah. He has 21 goals and 21 assists in 79 outings this campaign.

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