Stankoven logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Stankoven had gone six games without a point prior to Saturday. The 22-year-old has maintained his second-line role through the slump. He's not yet a consistent point producer, but he's done okay in a balanced offense with 12 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances.