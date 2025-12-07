Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Produces helper Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.
Stankoven had gone six games without a point prior to Saturday. The 22-year-old has maintained his second-line role through the slump. He's not yet a consistent point producer, but he's done okay in a balanced offense with 12 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances.
