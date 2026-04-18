Stankoven delivered a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Ottawa in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

Stankoven's goal opened the scoring and stood as the winner; it came at 2:11 of the second period. He has a reputation for rising to the occasion on big stages, including for Team Canada at the World Juniors in 2022 and 2023, and in the WHL playoffs in the same years. Stankoven could surprise this postseason after establishing new regular-season career marks in goals (21), assists (23), power-play goals (four), power-play points (nine) and shots (166).