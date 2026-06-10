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Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Scores early in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Stankoven scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stankoven scored just 1:06 into the game, and the Hurricanes rode that momentum into a three-goal first period. The 23-year-old has four goals and three assists over his last six outings. Overall, he's up to 11 goals, 15 points, 53 shots, 35 hits and a plus-6 rating through 17 playoff contests. Stankoven continues to play a key role on the Hurricanes' second line.

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