Stankoven notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Stankoven is up to a goal and three helpers over seven contests with the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old has moved around the lineup a bit, and it looks like head coach Rod Brind'Amour is still trying to figure out where the rookie fits best into the lineup. Stankoven has a total of 33 points, 163 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-3 rating across 66 appearances between Carolina and Dallas this season.
