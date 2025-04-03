Stankoven scored a goal on five shots and added 12 PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Stankoven extended the Hurricanes' lead to 4-0 in the middle of the second period. He was also involved in hostilities at the end of the contest, leading to a misconduct penalty after he mixed it up with Tom Wilson. Stankoven hasn't taken off as a scorer with the Hurricanes, but he has six points and 27 shots on net over 11 appearances since he was flipped in the Mikko Rantanen deal with the Stars. For the season, Stankoven is at 12 goals, 35 points, 175 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-2 rating across 70 games.