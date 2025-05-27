Stankoven scored the game-winning goal Monday in the Hurricanes' 3-0 victory over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 22-year-old was the only skater to get a puck past a goalie on the night, as Stankoven burst into the Florida zone off the wing midway through the second period and went top shelf over Sergei Bobrovsky's shoulder. Carolina's final two tallies were scored into an empty net in the third period, while Frederik Andersen dazzled with his fifth career playoff shutout. Stankoven has lit the lamp in back-to-back games, and through 14 postseason games for the 'Canes he's produced five goals and eight points.