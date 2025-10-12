Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Tallies first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
Stankoven has gotten the first look as the second-line center this season. He's won 17 of his 33 faceoffs over two games while adding four shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The 22-year-old may have to sacrifice some offense as he adapts to the defensive duties involved with playing pivot, but he just needs to do a passable job to stay in the role, which previously belonged to Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Fantasy managers should still be excited about Stankoven's long-term scoring potential.
