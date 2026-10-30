Stankoven scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stankoven has had a nose for the net lately with five goals and an assist over his last five games. The 23-year-old continues to occupy a top-six role for the Hurricanes, who are rolling right along during their title defense. Stankoven is up to nine goals, three assists, 46 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 15 appearances. His 19.6 shooting percentage is much higher than usual, but he'll likely make up for the eventual decline in efficiency by producing more helpers.