Stankoven scored a goal Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime win over Washington in Game 1.

Stankoven beat Logan Thompson with a glove-side wrister from the slot at 9:42 of the third to tie the game and ultimately force overtime. The goal was his third this postseason in six games -- not bad for a 22-year-old who put up eight points, including three goals, in 19 games with Dallas last season. Stankoven appears to be a natural fit in Raleigh, skating with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Taylor Hall on the team's second line.