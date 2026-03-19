Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Two-point effort in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Both points came in a wild third period that saw the two teams combine for seven goals. Stankoven is struggling to make a consistent offensive impact -- he hasn't recorded points in back-to-back games since early January -- but since the Olympic break he's managed a respectable four goals and seven points in 11 contests. Wednesday's power-play tally was his first of the season.
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