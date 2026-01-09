Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
The 22-year-old center extended his goal streak to three games when he finished a two-on-nothing break in the second period, before he helped set up a Jackson Blake tally in the third. Stankoven's scoring surge comes on the heels of an 11-game goal drought in which he'd managed just three assists, and on the season he's delivered nine goals and 21 points in 44 contests.
