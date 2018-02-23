Wallmark was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday.

Wallmark has compiled an impressive campaign with the Checkers this season, notching 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-11 rating over 34 contests. He's yet to secure a permanent spot with the Hurricanes, but he may receive another opportunity to draw in following the latest recall. The 22-year-old could also see an extended run as the season winds down should the Hurricanes fall out of playoff contention.