Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Ascends from AHL
Wallmark was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Wallmark has compiled an impressive campaign with the Checkers this season, notching 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-11 rating over 34 contests. He's yet to secure a permanent spot with the Hurricanes, but he may receive another opportunity to draw in following the latest recall. The 22-year-old could also see an extended run as the season winds down should the Hurricanes fall out of playoff contention.
