Wallmark scored his ninth goal and 26th point of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Even though he's been bumped down to a checking-line role ever since Jordan Staal returned from the IR at the end of February, Wallmark continues to see a decent amount of ice time, averaging 14:42 per game since Staal's return. However, he's now centering the Canes' third line alongside Micheal Ferland and Jordan Martinook, so his opportunities to contribute offensively will be limited going forward. His fantasy value remains confined to deeper formats only.