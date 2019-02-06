Wallmark notched an assist for the second straight game in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Wallmark has been logging heavier-than-expected minutes this season in the absence of Jordan Staal (upper body), lining up behind Sebastian Aho as the Canes' No. 2 center. He's also second behind Aho in faceoffs taken, so if your league counts faceoff stats, Wallmark could be of some use to you. From a scoring perspective, he's now just one point shy of the 20-point mark, and could make a run at 30 points with a strong push down the stretch -- not bad for a kid who only played in 11 games last season. Wallmark's fantasy value in medium to deeper formats is on the rise.