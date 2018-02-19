Wallmark was returned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.

Wallmark's reassignment with the Checkers could be simply to keep him game ready while the Canes are off until Friday's clash with Pittsburgh. The center's minutes were limited versus the Devils on Sunday (4:28), but with 36 points in 34 minor-league contests, the 22-year-old should has likely shown enough potential to keep getting looks at a spot in Carolina's lineup.