Wallmark (groin) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Wallmark left Tuesday's game against Washington after taking a skate to the groin, and it appears as though he'll miss at least one match as a result. The Hurricanes should release another update on his condition ahead of Saturday's matchup with Boston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories