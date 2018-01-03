Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Doubtful for Thursday's contest
Wallmark (groin) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Wallmark left Tuesday's game against Washington after taking a skate to the groin, and it appears as though he'll miss at least one match as a result. The Hurricanes should release another update on his condition ahead of Saturday's matchup with Boston.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Leaves in third period•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Promoted to big club•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Leading scorer for AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Demoted to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Rejoins big club•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Heads back to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...