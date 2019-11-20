Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: First multi-point game of year
Wallmark had two assists and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.
Wallmark assisted on goals by Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter to help the Hurricanes build a 3-0 lead. It was his first game this season with multiple points, upping his season total to seven points in 20 games. That puts him on a similar pace to 2018-19, when he collected 28 points over 82 games in his first full NHL season.
