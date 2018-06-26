Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Gets qualifying offer
Wallmark was extended a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Monday.
Despite just one goal and three points in 19 career NHL games, Wallmark racked up 41 goals and 101 points over the last two years with AHL Charlotte. The Swedish forward will turn 23 years old before the start of the regular season and should have a decent shot at cracking the NHL squad.
