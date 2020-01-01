Wallmark recorded a point for the seventh straight game with an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Wait, what? The suddenly-hot Wallmark -- who scored just eight points in his first 27 games -- racked up 11 points in 13 contests during the month of December, leaving him just one shy of the 20-point plateau heading into the New Year. While the spike in productivity will no doubt be welcomed by fantasy owners, keep in mind that a good chunk of Wallmark's December output came while he was subbing on the third line for the injured Erik Haula (knee). Since Haula's return to the lineup Dec. 21, Wallmark has been back in his usual fourth-line role, and seeing fewer minutes (he played just 9:48 against the Habs on Tuesday -- his fifth-lowest TOI of the season). The good news is, the points just seem to keep coming for Wallmark regardless of which line he's playing on, so enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.