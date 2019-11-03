Wallmark skated a season-low 8:55 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Wallmark was thrust into the Canes' No. 2 center role for a short period last season, subbing for injured Jordan Staal, allowing him to post a 28-point campaign in his first full season with the Canes. This year, however, he has been relegated mostly to fourth-line duty, which has resulted in significantly lower point totals and ice time. Through 14 games this season, Wallmark has just three points and has an average TOI of 11:08 (compared to 14:48 last year). Bottom line, a repeat of last season's success looks very unlikely at this point.