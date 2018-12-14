Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Ice time on the rise
Wallmark notched an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens. It was just his second point in the last seven games.
Now with 12 points after 30 games, Wallmark has played a larger role for the Canes so far this season than anyone could have predicted. He's been seeing a ton of ice time lately, averaging 18:03 in the last three games, much higher than his season average of 14:37. That still doesn't give him a ton of fantasy value in most formats, but he does have upside potential for the rebuilding Canes, having scored 55 points in 45 games last season with AHL Charlotte. He's worth keeping an eye on.
