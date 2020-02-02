Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Injured on big hit
Wallmark (undisclosed) had to go to the locker room after taking a big hit along the boards Sunday against the Canucks, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Wallmark was hit hard by Tyler Myers and spent some time down on the ice before heading off to the locker room. His return should be considered questionable, with the game tied 3-3 in the third period at the time of his exit.
