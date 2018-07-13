Wallmark signed a two-year contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Wallmark's new contract is a two-way deal in 2018-19 and a one-way deal in 2019-20, which suggests the Hurricanes are hopeful he'll develop into a regular contributor at the NHL level over the next two seasons. The 2014 fourth-round pick was highly productive in the minors last campaign, racking up 17 goals and 55 points in 45 games, but he struggled to contribute with the big club, potting just one goal in 11 games.