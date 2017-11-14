Wallmark currently leads the Charlotte Checkers in scoring with 15 points in 12 games, which leads him tied for eighth overall in the AHL.

Wallmark has been a standout performer for the Checkers since arriving from Sweden's SHL last season. He was second on the team in scoring during the 2016-17 regular season (46 points), and led the way during the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs with six points in five games (3G, 3A). Wallmark is relatively well-seasoned for his age (22) and should see time at the NHL level sooner rather than later. He had two points in eight games during a brief audition with the Canes last season. Those of you in keeper leagues should keep Wallmark on your radar screens.