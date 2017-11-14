Wallmark currently leads the Charlotte Checkers in scoring with 15 points in 12 games, which leads him tied for eighth overall in the AHL.

Wallmark has been a standout performer for the Checkers since arriving from Sweden's SHL last season. He was second on the team in scoring during the 2016-17 regular season (46 points), and led the way during the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs with six points in five games (3G, 3A). Wallmark is relatively well-seasoned for his age (22) and should see time at the NHL level sooner rather than later. He had two points in eight games during a brief audition with the Canes last season. Those of you in keeper leagues should keep Wallmark on your radar screens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories