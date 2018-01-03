Wallmark left Tuesday's game against the Capitals with an undisclosed injury.

This was Wallmark's second game since being called up before the calendar turn, and he has one goal in that span. Carolina's head coach Bill Peters had no update on Wallmark's ailment after Tuesday's game, so expect details after Wednesday's skate since Carolina travels to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories