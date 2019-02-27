Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Notches power-play helper
Wallmark had a power-play assist in 15:14 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the Kings.
The assist was his 15th of the season, and Wallmark has now produced a point in back-to-back games. Since the calendar turned to February, the 23-year-old has produced six points and seven blocks in 13 games. The fact that he's averaged 1:28 of power-play time per game this campaign will only add to his fantasy value.
