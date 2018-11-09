Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Pair of helpers in win
Wallmark recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Chicago.
The 23-year-old center had just one point through his first 12 games but has managed four assists in his last four contests. Considering he has just five points in 15 games, perhaps it's still best to monitor Wallmark's hot streak from afar.
