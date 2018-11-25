Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Piling up the helpers
Wallmark recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
The Canes have finally found a third-line combination that can generate some offense, as the unit of Wallmark, Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov have combined for four goals and 12 points over the last three games. After getting only a brief taste of NHL action over the previous two seasons, Wallmark has finally graduated to a full-time role this season. He now has 10 points through 23 games, with three of those points coming on the power play. This gives him modest fantasy value in deeper formats.
