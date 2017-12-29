Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Promoted to big club
The Hurricanes recalled Wallmark from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Marcus Kruger (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh, so Wallmark will round out the Hurricanes' depth up front against the Penguins. The 22-year-old pivot has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up seven goals and 23 points in 20 contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...