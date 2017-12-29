The Hurricanes recalled Wallmark from AHL Charlotte on Friday.

Marcus Kruger (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh, so Wallmark will round out the Hurricanes' depth up front against the Penguins. The 22-year-old pivot has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up seven goals and 23 points in 20 contests.

