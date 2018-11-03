Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Rare assist in loss
Wallmark recorded just his second point of the season with an assist in Friday's 4-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
True, Wallmark hasn't been much of an offensive force for the Canes this season. However, he's been deployed in more of a checking-line capacity thus far, so his scoring chances will understandably be quite limited in that role. He's currently centering the third line along with Jordan Martinook and rookie Andrei Svechnikov, which gives him limited fantasy upside at the present time.
