Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Rare goal in win over Wild
Wallmark snapped a seven-game pointless streak with a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
Last season, Wallmark fell just two points shy of the 30-point mark, but that was partly because there was a stretch where he was playing a top-six role as an injury replacement. This season, he's back in a checking-line role centering the team's third line, and his numbers reflect that (nine points in 30 games). As such, a repeat of last season's production is currently not in the cards.
