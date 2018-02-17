Wallmark was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday.

Wallmark potted his first career NHL goal earlier this season against the Blues, but the fourth-round pick has earned the right at another chance in the NHL following an explosive campaign with Charlotte. Through 34 games with the Checkers, the 22-year-old Swede has racked up 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-11 rating. He has yet to receive consistent ice time at the top level, but sustained success in the AHL could eventually force the Hurricanes to give him an extended look.

