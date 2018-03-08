Wallmark was sent back to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Wallmark saw a season-high 14:21 of ice time during Tuesday's game against the Wild, but the Hurricanes don't appear to be impressed with what they saw. The 2014 fourth-round pick will once again stew in the AHL ranks -- where he owns 36 points in 34 games -- awaiting his next opportunity to impress the big-league brass.