Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Returns to minors
Wallmark (groin) was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.
Wallmark will rejoin the Checkers after a five-game stint with the Hurricanes in which he saw action in a pair of contests. In his two outings, the Swede recorded his first NHL goal, along with two shots, five hits and a minus-1 rating. Barring additional injuries, the center figures to spend the rest of the year in the minors. Per NHL rules, Wallmark must have been cleared by the team's medical staff prior to being sent down.
