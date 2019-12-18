Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Scores on power play
Wallmark registered a power-play goal on his only shot of the game Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Winnipeg.
Wallmark opened the scoring late in the first period with his fifth goal of the season and his first with the man advantage. The 24-year-old has 11 points in 34 games this season, largely filling a bottom-six role for Carolina.
