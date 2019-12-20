Wallmark earned an assist, a pair of shots, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Wallmark found Jaccob Slavin late in the third period, and the latter knocked in the game-winning goal. Wallmark has 12 points, 45 shots on goal and 31 hits in 35 appearances this year. He's limited to a bottom-six role on a deep offense, so don't expect much more than traces of point production.