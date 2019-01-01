Wallmark snapped a seven-game pointless streak with his third goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Wallmark continues to skate in place of the injured Jordan Staal (upper body), averaging 18:04 in ice time over the last 11 games, including 2:19 on the power play. Unfortunately, despite playing heavy minutes, he only has 13 points through 38 games, giving him only modest fantasy value in most formats.