Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Snipes rare goal to close 2018
Wallmark snapped a seven-game pointless streak with his third goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Wallmark continues to skate in place of the injured Jordan Staal (upper body), averaging 18:04 in ice time over the last 11 games, including 2:19 on the power play. Unfortunately, despite playing heavy minutes, he only has 13 points through 38 games, giving him only modest fantasy value in most formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Ice time on the rise•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Piling up the helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Picks up apple in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Rare assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Suits up for season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...