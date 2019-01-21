Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Strong contributor in win
Wallmark notched a pair of goals and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 romp over the Oilers.
This was undoubtedly Wallmark's best game of the season, as his second-period power-play goal would eventually prove to be the game-winner. Wallmark spent most of the game centering the Canes' second line between Teuvo Teravainen and rookie Andrei Svechnikov, so look for that line combination to remain intact for the Canes' next contest -- Tuesday against the red-hot Calgary Flames.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Snipes rare goal to close 2018•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Ice time on the rise•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Piling up the helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Picks up apple in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Rare assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...