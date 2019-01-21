Wallmark notched a pair of goals and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 romp over the Oilers.

This was undoubtedly Wallmark's best game of the season, as his second-period power-play goal would eventually prove to be the game-winner. Wallmark spent most of the game centering the Canes' second line between Teuvo Teravainen and rookie Andrei Svechnikov, so look for that line combination to remain intact for the Canes' next contest -- Tuesday against the red-hot Calgary Flames.