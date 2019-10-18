Play

Wallmark has posted seven consecutive games without a point after scoring a goal in the season opener on Oct. 3.

Wallmark is currently centering the Canes' fourth line between Warren Foegele and Brian Gibbons, with an average ice time of just 11:02 compared to 14:48 last season. After falling just shy of the 30-point mark last year (28 points in 81 games), don't be surprised if Wallmark posts an even lower total this season given his reduced role in the lineup.

