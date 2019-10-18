Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Struggling to generate offense
Wallmark has posted seven consecutive games without a point after scoring a goal in the season opener on Oct. 3.
Wallmark is currently centering the Canes' fourth line between Warren Foegele and Brian Gibbons, with an average ice time of just 11:02 compared to 14:48 last season. After falling just shy of the 30-point mark last year (28 points in 81 games), don't be surprised if Wallmark posts an even lower total this season given his reduced role in the lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Tallies in overtime loss•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Svech's little helper•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Closing in on 30-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Picks up assist•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Notches power-play helper•
-
Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Could hit 30 points this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.