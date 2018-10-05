Wallmark skated 8:39 in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Wallmark spent most of the night centering the Canes' fourth line between Jordan Martinook and fellow rookie Andrei Svechnikov. The 23-year-old was impressive at AHL Charlotte last season (55 points in 45 games), but he will likely struggle to make an impact at the NHL level this season given his checking-line role. Wallmark does not currently warrant any fantasy attention outside of very deep formats.