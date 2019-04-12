Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Svech's little helper
Wallmark tallied two assists Thursday, but Washington defeated the Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Both assists came on Andrei Svechnikov goals. Unfortunately, Carolina could not find an equalizing goal after getting to within one and actually conceded late to erase any thoughts of a comeback. For Wallmark, the two-point performance is out of character for the bottom-six forward, as he only managed 28 points in 81 regular-season games.
