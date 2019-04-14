Wallmark scored his first career postseason goal in Sautrday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The fourth-liner has assembled a three-game point streak with a goal and three helpers, dating back to the end of the regular season. He had a small breakout with 28 points in 81 regular-season appearances this year. Wallmark doesn't have much fantasy appeal, especially with the Hurricanes likely to lean on their stars more being down 2-0 in the series.