Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Tips in goal
Wallmark scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Wallmark got a piece of a shot from Dougie Hamilton, sending it past Antti Raanta in goal. After a brief two-game pointless run, Wallmark has goals in back to back games and five tallies in his last nine outings. The Swede is up to 21 points (10 scores, 11 helpers), 65 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in 44 contests.
