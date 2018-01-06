Wallmark (groin) will sit out of Saturday's game against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Wallmark will miss his second straight game since being called up Dec. 29. In his two appearances this season, Wallmark has one goal and five hits, and his next chance to slot into the lineup will be Tuesday against the Lightning.

