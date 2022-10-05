MacEachern was placed on waivers by the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
MacEachern played in just 14 games this past season for the Blues in which he garnered two assists, 14 shots and 19 hits while averaging a mere 7:48 of ice time. When the 28-year-old winger signed a two-way deal with Carolina, fantasy players should have expected MacEachern to spend some time in the minors.
