MacEachern (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

MacEachern spent most of last season with AHL Springfield, tallying 12 goals and 25 points in 47 contests. He's scored 19 points in 115 career NHL appearances. The 28-year-old forward should fill a depth role in Carolina's organization during the 2022-23 campaign.