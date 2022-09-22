MacEachern (upper body) practiced with the second group Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

MacEachern's presence on the ice suggests he's moved past his injury, but it appears he faces an uphill battle for an NHL job. The 28-year-old has made just 35 NHL appearances over the last two years, logging just four points, so he should be expected to report to AHL Chicago unless the injury bug bites the Hurricanes' NHL forward corps early.