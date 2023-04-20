MacEachern was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

MacEachern spent the entire season with the Wolves, scoring 11 times and adding 30 points in 37 games, including 17 points in his last 16 games. MacEachern will replaced Teuvo Teravainen (hand) who was injured Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the opening round series. MacEachern has played 115 NHL games in his career with St. Louis, managing 11 goals and eight assists.