MacEachern scored a goal on two shots while picking up an assist versus the Islanders on Sunday.

MacEachern -- who was brought up from the minors after Teuvo Teravainen (hand) was injured -- certainly made the most of his first game this postseason with his pair of points. Depending on the availability of Jack Drury (upper body) for Game 5 on Tuesday, MacEachern could find himself moving up the depth chart where he could see additional minutes and opportunities.